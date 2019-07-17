Sneak peak: Battle Creek Park Party 2019

Maranda and the Park Party team are so excited to be back in Battle Creek at a brand new location for Thursday’s Park Party! The party will take place from noon-2pm at Carson/Rizor Athletic Field next to New Level Sports Ministries! Free lunch provided by Battle Creek Public Schools starts at 11:30am for all kids 18 years and younger. There will be tons of rides, games, activities, and prizes for kids at the party!

This Park Party is special because of the community partnerships that have come together to make this party happen! The community partnerships include the Battle Creek Community Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, New Level Sports Ministries, Battle Creek Public Schools, and the Battle Creek Police Department. These organizations are dedicated to strengthening the families of Battle Creek!

Battle Creek Public Schools will be providing FREE transportation for kids and families to the party! The bus schedule is below:

Area Schools:

11:15am – Coburn Elementary

11:25am – Post Franklin Elementary

11:05am – Fremont Elementary

11:15am – Verona Elementary

11:30am – Lamora Park Elementary

11:40am – Ann J Kellogg (Bus Transfer Station)

Apartments: