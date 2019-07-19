Photos: 2019 Battle Creek Maranda Park Party

Maranda hands out a prize at the Maranda Park Party in Battle Creek on July 18, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda’s 5th Park Party of the summer drew thousands of kids and families to Carson/Rizor Athletic Field for a day of free fun. In all, 3,100 people enjoyed free activities, rides, games and awesome freebies from Maranda and her generous partners.

“The threat of scorching temperatures did not keep several thousand families from enjoying an afternoon of free fun,” said Maranda. Even though driving rain and a bit of hail forced us to end the party early, this was a successful celebration of community!”

