Overwhelming response in Wyoming to Maranda Park Party

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Rain didn’t cancel the free food and great giveaways for West Michigan families at the Wyoming Park Party on Thursday.

After learning about the wind, rain and colder-than-average temperatures, the team was able to take a unique approach that allowed kids under the age of 18 to still receive a free lunch, goody bags, free prizes and more, while supplies lasted.

Due to the support of generous community partners, we were able to serve 787 free lunches, pass out 1,000 backpacks loaded with great stuff for kids. We passed out 200 booster seat vouchers, 1,500 Country Fresh ice cream sandwiches, 1,000 free kids’ meal coupons from Applebee’s, 500 free haircut coupons and also had 3,000 passes donated for kids to experience fun attractions around West Michigan.

The response to the changes were beyond expectations. Families arrived at Lamar Park in Wyoming earlier than expected to get a place in line. Due to this overwhelming response and safety concerns, the call was made to cut off the line to ensure those who had entered the park would be able to receive the items while they lasted.

While WOOD TV8 could have cancelled the event, we’re proud of our team which was committed to serving as many kids in West Michigan as possible. We are proud to work with the Wyoming Parks and local law enforcement who kept everyone safe during this event. We want to thank the City of Wyoming, and specifically, the Community Services, Public Safety and Traffic personnel for their tremendous support and assistance throughout this event. They continue to be exceptional partners as we bring Maranda Park Parties to the West Michigan community.

The Maranda Park Party at Lamar Park in Wyoming on June 13, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

There are many more opportunities this summer to attend one of Maranda’s free Park Parties.

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.