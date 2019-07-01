Next Park Party stop: Kollen Park in Holland

Maranda and the Park Party team are taking a break for the Forth of July but they’ll be back at Kollen Park in Holland next Thursday, July 11th! As always, the party goes from noon-2pm with free lunches for all kids 18 years and under starting at 11:30am!

Special activities at the Holland Park Party will include the Fifth Third Bank eBus, which provides financial wellness to families. There will also be the Zeeland Critter Barn, which will teach kids about farming and agriculture practices! They’ll also be bringing tons of cute animals from their farm! Kids will be able to have a blast on the Comcast Spin Cycle, Priority Health Obstacle Course, and Farm Bureau Pirate Ship! As always, Maranda will be giving away tons of great prizes including passes to Craig’s Cruisers, Michigan’s Adventure’s, Cedar Point, and tickets to see JoJo Siwa at Van Andel Arena on August 27th!

You do not want to miss this awesome party right on the shores of beautiful Lake Macatawa! We’ll see you there!