Metro by T Mobile phone giveaway awarded to Muskegon family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 25th anniversary of Park Parties brought tons of new partners to help make this season bigger and better than ever before. One of these great partners was Metro by T Mobile who came out in a big way! Metro was registering families for a chance to win 4 free Moto G7 phones with an unlimited phone plan for 3 months. Thousands of people entered to win throughout the 6 parties but the lucky winner was Christina and her family from Muskegon!

Thank you to everyone who attended Park Parties this season and helped make these events so special. We’ll see you next year with even more prizes for you and your family to win!