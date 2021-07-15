Maranda’s Pop-Up Park Party Team headed to Kalamazoo for more Park Party fun!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to feeding hungry kids, Kalamazoo Public Schools brings the food to families in need.

For our sixth Maranda Park Party Pop-Up Style event, we partnered with KPS and brought the party to one of its on-location feeding sites, Interfaith Apartments.

As the food service workers passed out meal bags and milk, our Park Party team gave out back packs, goodies and ice cream. Air Zoo stopped with some hands-on science fun!

It was great to be in Kalamazoo meeting families and bringing a little magical fun to kids this summer!