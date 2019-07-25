Maranda receives proclamation from the City of Grand Rapids

The 25th year of Maranda Park Parties was truly one to remember. Maranda and the Park Party team traveled to 6 locations throughout West Michigan bringing free family fun to the entire community. Every week, all children 18 years and under were given a free lunch provided by the local public schools. Kids also had the opportunity to ride on amazing rides like the Fifth Third Super Slide, Comcast Spin Cycle, Ballistic, and more. Maranda even handed out amazing prizes every week including passes to Craig’s Cruisers, Michigan’s Adventures, Cedar Point and tickets to see JoJo Siwa in concert at the Van Andel Area.

The last Park Party of the summer was a very special day in Grand Rapids because Maranda brought the party back to where it all started 25 years ago. 11,600 kids and families came out to Garfield Park to enjoy the largest Park Party ever with more activities, games, prizes, and fun than ever before. The party was so big, Maranda extended the fun from 11am – 2pm.