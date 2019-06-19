Maranda Park Party heads to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOTV) — Maranda’s Park Party season is in full swing and this week the fun heads to Muskegon.

Maranda and the Park Party crew have an unbelievable afternoon planned at Smith-Ryerson Park. The entire Muskegon community is invited, and everything is free from noon until 2 p.m, with free lunches for kids 18 years and under starting at 11:30 a.m.

Kids can enter to win a family four pack of phones and unlimited date from our friends at Metro by T-Mobile.

Visitors can also check out a large display of fire trucks and safety officials. The popular Fifth Third Super-Slide and the Ferris State University climbing wall are back for all kids to enjoy.

Maranda will also be giving away amazing prizes from the stage, such as tickets to Cedar Point and tickets to see JoJo Siwa at Van Andel Arena.

Head out to Smith-Ryerson Park Thursday for tons more of free activities, games, entertainment, and prizes. See you there!