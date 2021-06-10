Maranda Park Party Contest is BACK!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you want to win some awesome prizes from Meijer, Fifth Third, Priority Health, Milk Means More, Craig’s Cruisers and more! All you have to do is register for the Maranda Park Party contest and you can have the chance to win prizes from June 18th through July 22nd.

Parents can register on behalf of their child at woodtv.com/maranda from June 10th until July 18th at 11:59 P.M. Every weekday from June 18th through July 22nd Maranda will be announcing a daily winner for our great giveaways on WOOD TV8 at 11:50 A.M. The daily winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card and Park Party prize pack for a total value of $150!