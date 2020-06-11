Maranda Park Party 2020: Pop-Up Style

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda has been bringing free family fun to West Michigan every summer for the past 25 years! The summer of 2020 is shaping up to be different than anything we’ve ever seen in the history of Maranda’s Park Parties. While the world around us is changing, Maranda’s commitment to West Michigan families remains the same.

This summer every child in West Michigan has a chance to win big! Maranda will be passing out prizes virtually. Parents can register on behalf of their child at woodtv.com/maranda from June 11th until July 22nd at 11:59am. Every weekday from June 22nd through July 31st, 2020 Maranda will be announcing a daily winner for our great giveaways on WOOD TV8 at 11:50am. The daily winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card and Park Party prize pack for a total value of $150!

Register to win a Park Party prize pack HERE!

“In these uncertain days I think it is so important that we remain committed to the West Michigan kids and families we serve. The spirit of Park Parties will continue this summer in a different way, but our desire is to still provide free family fun and the opportunity to create memories special together,” Maranda said.

Also this summer, Maranda’s Park Parties will take a different approach to make sure West Michigan families still get to safely enjoy free food and free entertainment. Maranda is working closely with the Michigan Department of Education, USDA, local school districts and our generous partners from around West Michigan on this effort. Families can expect surprise visits from Maranda and her partners at summer feeding locations throughout West Michigan. Maranda and the Park Party team will be bringing some special surprises to delight kids in new ways.

While the format for the 2020 Maranda Park Party season will be different, the mission will remain the same, to serve West Michigan families by providing free food, free entertainment and free prizes to those who need it most in our community.