GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you didn't have lofty expectations for the weekend after the storms Friday morning, that might change this evening when hot air balloons take off over the Hudsonville area.

Hudsonville Balloon Days is at Unity Christian High School. It's your chance to hop aboard a hot air balloon for a bird's-eye view of the area. In addition to the balloon rides, there will be food vendors and live music.