Maranda brings the fun rain or shine: Wyoming Park Party drive-thru experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The weather can’t hold back the fun planned for Maranda’s first Park Party of the season.

The event is set to kick off at noon at Lamar Park on Thursday, June 13 in Wyoming, but Storm Team 8 is predicting inclement weather in the forecast.

Maranda and her generous partners are teaming up to still bring free fun to the families planning on attending this beloved annual event, while supplies last.

Here’s what you can expect:

The Wyoming Park Party will now be a drive-thru experience for families. The Park Party team will have vehicles enter off of the main entrance on Porter Street.

They will be guided through Lamar Park in their vehicle as staff and sponsors hand out all sorts of free goodies (while supplies last) such as Country Fresh ice cream, car seat vouchers and goody bags that include, Cheeze Kurls, Ice Mountain water, a fitness tracker from Priority Health and an Applebees coupon. Plus, kids under the age of 18 will get a free lunch.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Kids will have the opportunity, while supplies last, to take home their choice of one of the following:

Craig’s Cruiser free attraction pass

Pass to Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, brought to you by Fifth Third Bank

Ticket to Meijer LPGA Classic

Ticket to John Ball Zoo, brought to you by Priority Health

Ticket to the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Maranda is inviting everyone to come out from noon until 2 p.m., while supplies last. **Kids must be present in your vehicle to receive a free lunch, goody bag or giveaways.**

You are also invited to enjoy one of our other events planned this summer:

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.