Holland Park Party sneak peek

After a week off, Maranda and the Park Party team are back this week at the beautiful Kollen Park in Holland! The party goes from noon-2pm with free lunches for all kids 18 years and under starting at 11:30am thanks to our friends at Holland Public Schools! As always, this event is totally free.

You do not want to miss this party’s special activities including the Zeeland Critter Barn and the Fifth Third ebus. Kids will be able to ride the Comcast Spin Cycle, Farm Bureau Pirate Ship, Ferris State University Climbing Wall, and so much more! They’ll also get to meet and take pictures with Disney princesses, awesome superheroes, and even the Griffins mascot, Finn thanks to our friends at Ottawa Area ISD. As always, Maranda will be giving away tons of prizes including passes to the Holland Aquatic Center, Michigan’s Adventure’s, Craig’s Cruisers, Cedar Point, and tickets to go see JoJo Siwa at the Van Andel Arena on August 27th! We’ll see you tomorrow at Kollen Park!