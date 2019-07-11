6,100 enjoy picture perfect day at Kollen Park

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV) – We couldn’t have asked for a better summer day to throw Maranda’s fourth Park Party of the year! The perfect view of Lake Macatawa brought out 6,100 kids and families for a day of free fun!

Party-goers got the chance to take on the Ferris Climbing Wall, ride the Comcast Spin Cycle, cruise down the Fifth Third Super Slide, and check out the view of the lake on the Farm Bureau Pirate Ship! Kids also got to meet and pet a variety of farm animals from the Critter Barn, play tons of games, do cool activities and take part in some awesome giveaways with prizes like Michigan Adventure and Cedar Point passes.

One lucky guest even won a VIP experience for JoJo Siwa’s show in Grand Rapids!

Our friends on The Fifth Third eBus were there bringing financial education to the community while the Michigan Department of Education and local school districts served free lunches to anyone 18 and under.

We’ll be bringing rides, games, prizes and so much more to two more locations this summer! You won’t want to miss it!

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

July 18- Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle CreekJuly 25- Garfield Park, Grand Rapids