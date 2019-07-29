25th season of Park Parties made happen by amazing sponsors

Park Parties
Posted: / Updated:

Maranda wants to thank each and every person who has helped make Park Parties happen throughout the past 25 years! This summer was one to remember with more rides, games, prizes, and vendors than ever before. These parties are a collaboration of corporate partners, non-profit organizations, and community partnerships coming together to give the children of West Michigan an amazing Park Party experience. Over 650,000 children and families have been impacted by the Maranda Park Party over the past 25 years with more to come. We’ll see you next year for the 26th season!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon