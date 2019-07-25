11,600 enjoyed the final Maranda Park Party of the summer in Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It was a very special day in Grand Rapids as Maranda took the party back to where it all started 25 years ago! Maranda and the Park Party crew headed to Garfield Park in Grand Rapids for the final party of the summer! 11,600 kids and families showed up and enjoyed all the free fun this Park Party had to offer.

Since this party was bigger and better than ever, we extended the fun from 11am until 2pm.

Maranda pulled out all the stops for extra fun including the Meijer Mechanical Unicorn, the YMCA Veggie Bus giving out fresh produce, Country Fresh handing out ice cream around the park, the Fifth Third Super Slide and even the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Cop Car Karaoke.

Kids had the opportunity to meet superheroes and princesses, say hello and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus thanks to our friends at STAR 105.7, get their face painted by GR First, and more. The Garfield Park Neighborhood Association also provided an area at the party for diaper changing and breast feeding.



“What an amazing Park Party season it has been! A huge thank you to our WOOD TV8 crew, our partners, and each and every person who has participated and supported these events for the past 25 years. Thank you!” -Maranda

The Garfield Park Party was bigger and better than ever with local non-profits providing a variety of free services, and free activities. Maranda gave out more than 100 prizes from the stage, 4,000 lunches, 7,000 Country Fresh ice cream sandwiches and over 10,000 toothbrushes that were donated by partners.

To celebrate 25 years of Maranda’s Park Parties, the team traveled to six communities across West Michigan from Battle Creek all the way north to Muskegon. This season it’s estimated that more than 30,000 kids and families had the chance to enjoy free food, fun and more at a Maranda Park Party! Over the 25 years of Maranda’s Park Parties it is estimated that 650,000 people have been impacted. It couldn’t be possible without the great support of local communities, amazing volunteers and generous partners.

This season Maranda and the Park Party crew visited the following locations:

June 13- Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 20- Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 11 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 18- Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek

July 25- Garfield Park, Grand Rapids