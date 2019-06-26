2019 Kalamazoo Park Party sneak peek

Maranda and the Park Party team is headed to Bronson Park in Downtown Kalamazoo for the third Park Party of the season! The afternoon will be filled with tons of fun with kid-friendly rides, inflatables, entertainment, activities, and amazing prizes! As always, the party goes from noon-2pm with free lunch starting at 11:30am provided by Kalamazoo Public Schools!

This party is extra special because the Food Networks Chef Jet will be doing cooking demonstrations and meet and greets with families! You’ll even get to taste test his delicious food! Other great stuff happening at the party includes the Fifth Third Super Slide, Priority Health Obstacle Course, and Farm Bureau Pirate Swing! Maranda will also be giving away super cool prizes like passes to Air Zoo, Cedar Point, and tickets to go see JoJo Siwa at the Van Andel Area on August 27th! You do NOT want to miss this party!

We’ll be taking a break from Park Parties during the week of the 4th of July, but we’ll be back in July for more fun Park Parties in Holland (July 11th), Battle Creek (July 18th), and Grand Rapids (July 25th)! See you there!