Ottawa ISD Careerline Tech Center Open House this Tuesday

The annual Open House at the Careerline Tech Center is this Tuesday, October 22nd from 5:30pm-7:30pm! The open house is open to anyone who is interested in checking out the center and learning more about everything the Careerline Tech Center offers for students!

Guests will be able to learn about the 30 different programs offered at the Tech Center along with college credit opportunities, work based learning, and student organizations. Students will also be able to talk to local business representatives who are interested in hiring students involved with the program after graduation.

This is a great opportunity for students to learn about everything they can become involved in while in high school!