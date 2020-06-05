Northview High School student writes insightful article about how women are affected by the media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Back in February, I had the privilege of sitting down with Hannah Rethman, a student at Northview High School, to talk about how women are affected by the media. She wrote a beautiful opinion piece for her school newspaper about how women should not let social media bring them down and cause so much hate in our society. She interviewed me along with our WOOD TV8 intern Megan DiLeo about our opinions and experiences with being women in the media industry. She ends the article with an important message of how we should be supporting and empowering women, not tearing them down.

Read the full article from this amazing student: Opinion: We can’t let screens ruin the way women view themselves