New school year brings new reading law in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Thousands of kids all over West Michigan headed back to school this week and are ready for all the fun and learning that a new school year brings! This new school year also brings a new reading law in Michigan called the Read by Grade 3 Law. Maranda headed to Godfrey Elementary in Wyoming to talk about this new law with teachers and experts to inform parents what they can do for their child.

The new law establishes a reading level that by 3rd grades all students should reach. If students do not meet this level by the 3rd grade, there’s a large community behind them to help get them back on track between the school district and local libraries! Parents can also help their children meet this reading level by ensuring children are reading at home. Parents can read with their children, establish times to read before bed, and overall, encourage their little learners to read every day!