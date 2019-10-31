New kid friendly dental practice in West Michigan makes going to the dentist fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a new dental practice in West Michigan that is designed just for kids! Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan has a passion for helping kids. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie want to make their patients trip to the dentist a fun and comfortable experience. They know the dentist can be a little scary for young patients but with their child friendly atmosphere, little ones will love their trip to get their teeth cleaned. They have a play area with tons of toys and games for kids to enjoy that will help ease them before their appointment. Then, after the appointment, they have tons of cool toys and prizes for kids to pick from as a reward for getting the job done! This is dentist that truly cares about your kids. Call today to set up an appointment!

Since today is Halloween, we talked with Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie about advice to keep your teeth healthy and clean while still enjoy the treats while keeping your teeth clean! They suggest being careful with the sticky candy because it can get stuck in your teeth and cause cavities. They want all kids to have fun and enjoy the holiday but to remember to brush extra well today!

