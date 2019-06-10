New, fun gift ideas for the dads and grads in your life

June brings the time of year for a lot of graduation celebrations and of course, Father’s Day so I stopped by Great Lakes Crossing for gift ideas for the dad or grad in your life! If you’re looking for a special gift to celebrate your graduates accomplishments or your dad, Great Lakes Crossing has great ideas for you! Whether you’re looking for active wear, outdoorsy gear, Bluetooth headphones, or a classic sentimental gift – they have it all!

New items this year include headphone sunglasses that connect to Bluetooth so you can listen to music and make phone calls from your sunglasses. How cool is that? They also have new and stylish bags and watches from Fossil that your dad or grad will love.

When you make the 2 hour, super easy road trip to Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills from West Michigan, don’t forget to stop by the Visitor Center and get a West Michigan passport! Just tell them your zip code and you’ll receive the passport which includes so many great deals and discounts to various stores and restaurants around the outlet. This is exclusive for West Michigan residents!

