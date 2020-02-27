Musicals, movies, magic, and more: Check out Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Between musicals, museums, movies, and magic, there’s tons of family fun happening around West Michigan this weekend! Check out my full list below!

Holland Museum Magic Event

The Holland Museum is hosting a magical day this Saturday from 11am to 4pm. The Museum is transforming into an enchanted land for witches and wizards to explore. There will be tons of magical activities, crafts, and snacks! Kids will even get to meet an owl. Cost is $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers, and free for kids 5 and under.

Matilda, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre kicks off their performance of Matilda, The Musical this weekend through March 22nd. Get your tickets now!

The Little Mermaid in Kalamazoo

Ballet Kalamazoo presents The Little Mermaid this Saturday with two shows at 1pm and 6pm at Chenery Auditorium. Families will get to witness Ariel’s thrilling journey as she risks everything for true love. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Guests are encouraged to stay after the show for photos and autographs with the cast!

Flick’s Family Film Festival

It’s the first weekend for Celebration Cinema’s Flick’s Family Film Festival! Starting Friday through March 5th, Celebration Cinema will be screening Arctic Dogs and it’s free for all kids 12 years and under. Every week they’ll feature a new free film through the end of April! Check out celebrationcinema.com for the full schedule.

Disney on Ice in Grand Rapids

Your favorite Disney stories will come to life this weekend for Disney on Ice at the Van Andel Arena from February 27th through March 1st. Kids will get the opportunity to sing and dance to their favorite Disney songs and see their favorite Disney characters. Get your tickets now!

Air Zoo’s Open Cockpit Month

It’s the FINAL weekend for Air Zoo’s Open Cockpit Month! Guests will have the unique opportunity to view and sit in the cockpit of the world’s most famous and incredible aircrafts. This is free with general admission!

CARE Ballet’s Peter and the Wolf

The classic story of Peter and the Wolf is told through music narration, and dance by CARE Ballet this Saturday and Sunday at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. This a great show for the whole family and will make everyone want to dance in their seats! Get your tickets now.

African American Live Museum

The African American Live Museum allows guests to travel through time to learn about historical African American figure through live performances throughout the Woodland Mall. The event is free to the public and takes place Saturday from 2-5pm.

Butterfly Ballet at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Members of the Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company will be putting on a beautiful performance this Saturday at 12:30pm at Frederik Meijer Gardens, as told through the eyes of a newly emerged butterfly. There will be colorful costumes, spectacular music, and exquisite choreography.

