Music, mentoring, and more: New City Kids provides amazing resources to kids in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s an organization in our community that provides amazing resources to children in need called New City Kids. New City Kids offers after school programing for local, low income students and provides them with free tutoring, music lessons, and a space to grow relationships with mentors and other kids their age. These children are invited to choose an instrument and persist with it for the year. They can choose from drums, bass guitar, singing, and piano. The students learn a new instrument while also receiving help with their academics. It’s truly an amazing program!

New City Kids also offers a paid, teen internship for high school students to come and tutor, lead music classes, lead activities, and manage the younger students. This is an incredible leadership experience!

Learn more about New City Kids on their website!