Museums around the world offer virtual tours for families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – While kids are home from school throughout the next few weeks, you may be looking for things to do to keep them occupied. One way to subside boredom in your home is to take advantage of cool online educational opportunities such a virtual museum tours!

Google Arts & Culture teamed up with over 500 museums and galleries all around the world to bring families virtual tours and online exhibits from places like the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul. Now you and your family can “visit” famous museums without even leaving your home! Kids will be able to gain more knowledge about art, science, history, and more. You can find those virtual tours HERE!