Move your feet before you eat at the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is back for its 27th year on Thanksgiving morning in Downtown Grand Rapids! This event raises awareness for physical fitness, movement, and nutrition for the entire family while also raising funds for after school opportunities for students throughout Grand Rapids Public Schools. The money raised will help provide GRPS students with the opportunity to be active after school while also making lifelong friends.
Event information:
- 5K Race/Walk
- Thanksgiving morning – Thursday, November 28th
- Start/finish at Van Andel Arena, Downtown Grand Rapids
- 8am
- Register HERE for sign up the morning of at the race