Move your feet before you eat at the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The holiday season is upon us and Meijer is the one stop shop for all your Thanksgiving needs! They have everything for your family’s Thanksgiving feast including turkeys, potatoes, and pies! You’ll definitely want to swing by the Meijer bakery section to check out the wide variety of pre-made pies made fresh every day. They have everything from pumpkin pie, caramel apple pie, and blueberry pie. The best part is these pies are made with real fruits and fresh ingredients. They will surely be the best pie at your family dinner!

During this season of giving thanks, Meijer is doing something extra special to give back to those in need. Meijer is donating to local food pantries up to 1 million dollars and they want you to help. All you have to do is take a picture of any food item (does not have to be from Meijer) and post it to your social media using the hashtag #MeijerSimplyGive. For every post from now until Thanksgiving, Meijer will donate 1 meal to a local food pantry. This a great way for you and your family to help give back to the community!