Mother's Day gift ideas at Great Lakes Crossing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets has some great ideas for you to get your mom the perfect gift. Whether you’re thinking of getting mom accessories, a new wardrobe, cooking wear, or home décor – there are so many options for you! The new Peppa Pig World of Play even has a great Mother’s Day special for dad and kids so mom can spend time shopping. Head east to check out this incredible outlet mall!

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets also has a great deal for any West Michigan residents visiting the outlet mall. Stop by the visitors desk to get your out of towner passport that includes exclusive deals to various stores and restaurants inside the mall.