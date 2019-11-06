Mosaic Film Experience inspiring students to pursue their dreams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Mosaic Film Experience is a 2 day event happening at the Wealthy Theatre this week on Wednesday, November 6th and Thursday, November 7th. Students and teachers from local high schools can attend and experience a day filled with career exploration and film screenings to encourage kids to expand their creative skills and find their place in the world for their future. The event includes engaging speakers from all over the country, interactive workshops, media professionals showcasing their content, and pathways to career opportunities.

This film experience helps these kids learn more on how to purse their dreams! The experience included a YouTube sensation from LA, an individual from Spotify, movie costume designers, and more who spoke to the kids about their journey. These people are here to influence the students and send them a message that they can follow any dream they have and whatever they are passionate about to stay focused and keep going. I was so inspiring to see adults who have pursued their wildest dreams come back and preach it to students to do the same.