Mosaic Film Experience celebrates 10 Years of inspiration, insight and imagination!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 2021 Mosaic Film Festival Event was held on November 3, 2021 at Celebration Cinema and commemorated 10 years of the Mosaic Film Experience. His hybrid event allowed for students amd other participants to explorer:
- Diverse speakers from the world of digital media and entertainment share inspiration and insight with pre recorded and live content.
- Increased social media outreach , live polling and open discussion forums
- Inspiring student stories told through the Mosaic Mobile Short Film Competition
- Exposure to new technology and creative platforms
