Mom’s guide to surviving the Stay-at-Home order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We all have different situations at the moment, but we’re all in the same boat. To all the superheroes out there right now, they come in a form of anyone in the medical field, truck drivers, grocery store employees, sanitation workers, and the list goes on, we’re so thankful for your hard work.

Moms are our modern day super heroes. They do it all. Most of the time they do not get the credit they deserve. Now with the current situation, they are working full time with their everyday duties, but add teachers to their resume. They don’t even get sick days! The term ‘mom’ means any person who is the main caregiver for the kids, including Mr.Moms, grandparents, you name it.

Shedding light and tips for all the ‘Moms’ out there, Los Angeles-based lifestyle expert, Lindsay Myers, has shared some great tips on staying sane during this crazy time.

Parents: How to Survive

1. Stress Management: You have a million of things running through your minds. When will this end? Will we run out of money? Will we get sick? The questions are endless because there is so much unknown. You have to keep your stress down to stay healthy for yourself and the family. Make sure you do the things to help that: work out, read, take a bath. Whatever it is that give you peace and quiet. It is so important for the moms to lower their stress to handle this very stressful situation. Let’s have stress management be a priority.

2. Release Control: You can not control most of the things that are happening right now in the world. Focus on what you can control. You can make sure everyone in your family is safe and healthy. You can keep your social distance and make sure those hands are washed. If we focus on what we can control, it makes a huge difference with anxiety.

3. Be Kind to yourself: You might normally thrive off of structure and routines, but let that go. You are having to wear so many hats that it is impossible to do it all. Be kind with yourself, and know that is okay. So many others are in the same boat as you. And, now you are the teacher. You can do your best. If they do not finish everything daily or if you need a break that is OK. Understand that this is so much to ask of you and you are human.

4. Little Victories: Some days are going to be great, and some you want to forget. Focus on the small victories. If you got through the school lesson, great. if the kids helped cook, amazing. Keep your expectations low because the family is all going through this, and keep focused on the good. Small or large a victory is a victory and everyone is just getting through the day.

5. Social Outlets:If you loved taking that yoga class, still do that! You can stream anything online. If you need to vent to friends, set up a zoom happy hour to let it all out. There is nothing wrong with getting a little ‘you’ time when you need it.

Moms have always taken on too much. Their plate is always too full. So moms, it is so important to remember that you too exist and need things. You need to speak up when you need help. If you need to time out life when you need a minute, go for it. If you aren’t happy and healthy, no one in the house will be. Let’s get through this together!