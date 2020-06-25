Walnutdale Family Farms gives Maranda a virtual tour of their farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Dairy farmers are pretty incredible people who work extremely hard to provide dairy to our community. We had the opportunity to receive a virtual tour of one dairy farm, Walnutdale Family Farms in Wayland! Aubrey, who is a forth generation farmer at Walnutdale Family Farms, takes us on a tour of what’s happening at her farm and shows us how they take such great care of their cows. She tells us what has changed over the past 80 years to be more efficient and sustainable, what their daily tasks are, and how they continue to bring great nutrition and food source to consumers.

Thank you so much to our dairy farmers for continuing to provide us with delicious dairy products!

Sponsored by Milk Means More.