Unique hand-crafted ice cream to try in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- My friends at Milk Means More have recently introduced me to a delicious ice cream business in Whitehall, Michigan called Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars! Ice Box has hand crafted gourmet ice cream bars with local ingredients, including ice cream from Country Dairy! They have tons of different and unique flavors including bars with Oreo, Butterfinger, toffee, key Lime pie, and more.

I stopped by the Ice Box location in Whitehall to learn about the entire behind the scenes process of how these delicious bars are made. You can try one of these tasty treats at tons of locations around West Michigan!