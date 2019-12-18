Tips and tricks on how to make the perfect holiday cheese board from Milk Means More

Milk Means More

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a popular time of year for families to entertain guests in their home. Milk Means More joined me to discuss how you can entertain in a simple way, yet still make it healthy! The perfect appetizer for any holiday party is a creative cheese board with a variety of cheese and goodies included. You can learn all the tips and tricks on how to make your ideal cheese tray!

Choose your cheeses:

  • 3-5 varieties
  • Create contrast in flavor and appearance

Presentation of your board:   

  1. Be creative: wooden boards, chalk board, unique serving dishes.
  2. Label cheeses for your guests.
  3. Have cheeses partially cut to entice guests to enjoy.
  4. Complement cheeses with additional snacks on the board.
    • Color: dried fruits or fresh fruits
    • Crunch: Nuts
    • Spreads: Jam or fruit compotes, mustard spread, other dips
    • Meats: Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, smoked ham, etc.
    • Additional interests: Kalamata olives, pickles, marinated veggies
  5.  Let cheeses to rest at room temperature for 30-60 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon