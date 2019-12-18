Tips and tricks on how to make the perfect holiday cheese board from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a popular time of year for families to entertain guests in their home. Milk Means More joined me to discuss how you can entertain in a simple way, yet still make it healthy! The perfect appetizer for any holiday party is a creative cheese board with a variety of cheese and goodies included. You can learn all the tips and tricks on how to make your ideal cheese tray!
Choose your cheeses:
- 3-5 varieties
- Create contrast in flavor and appearance
Presentation of your board:
- Be creative: wooden boards, chalk board, unique serving dishes.
- Label cheeses for your guests.
- Have cheeses partially cut to entice guests to enjoy.
- Complement cheeses with additional snacks on the board.
- Color: dried fruits or fresh fruits
- Crunch: Nuts
- Spreads: Jam or fruit compotes, mustard spread, other dips
- Meats: Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, smoked ham, etc.
- Additional interests: Kalamata olives, pickles, marinated veggies
- Let cheeses to rest at room temperature for 30-60 minutes before serving.