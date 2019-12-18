Tips and tricks on how to make the perfect holiday cheese board from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Air Zoo hosted a super special event recently where they combined science with a tasty treat! The first annual Air Zoo Ice Cream Challenge included different organizations around West Michigan coming to Air Zoo in Portage to make their own ice cream flavor! Each organization made a special creation that was then judged by Air Zoo guests throughout the day. Families were able to try all the different flavors and then vote on their favorite kinds. Milk Means More even got involved with this fun day by providing milk for the event!

The Ice Cream Challenge was such a great day for all, plus so many kids and families were able to learn the connection between science and ice cream!