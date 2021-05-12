Taste the flavors of Mexico in this Dairy World Tour with Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Milk Means More are travelling around the globe through food in their Dairy World Tour. Take some time to learn how to cook using dairy and recipes from countries all around the world in this tour. We had the chance to learn a little bit about Mexican food and culture through a tasty Elote Corn dish prepared by Chef Jenn Fillenworth with Milk Means More.

Here is what you’ll need:

  • Sweet Corn
  • Butter
  • Plain Greek Yogurt
  • Lime Juice
  • Chili Powder
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Salt
  • Red Onion
  • Queso Fresca Cheese
  • Cilantro

