Taste the flavors of Greece in Milk Means More Dairy World Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Milk Means More are travelling around the globe through food in their Dairy World Tour. Take some time to learn how to cook using dairy and recipes from countries all around the world in this tour. We had the chance to learn a little bit about Greek food and culture through a tasty Spicy Feta Dip prepared by Chef Jenn Fillenworth with Milk Means More.

Here is what you’ll need:

  • Feta
  • Greek Yogurt
  • Jalapenos
  • Milk
  • Olive Oil

Serve with:

  • Pita Bread
  • Vegetables

For more recipes and cooking instructions visit Milk Means More’s website.

