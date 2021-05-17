Take a virtual farm tour with Milk Means More and Olympic Gold Medalist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Milk Means More, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Tarpley and Michigan dairy farmers Kris and Carla for a Virtual Farm Tour of Evergreen Dairy on May 26 at 1 P.M.

Here is how to watch:

  1. Facebook Live – The live stream will be scheduled about one week prior to the tour and will be available here: https://bit.ly/2IYAxHT
  2. YouTube Live – The live stream will be available on the Milk Means More YouTube channel. Visit this link now to “Set Reminder” to join.

More information can be found at: https://www.milkmeansmore.org/virtual-farm-tour/

