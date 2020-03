GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A few years ago, Maranda had the opportunity to tour Hickory Gables Farm in Hickory Corner, Michigan thanks to Milk Means More! The local farm is run by the De Jong family, where every family member plays a role in keeping the cows comfortable happy while making quality milk.

We wanted to bring this tour back for families who are stuck at home during this time. Kids can take the tour with Maranda and learn all about life on the farm!