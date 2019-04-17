Sustainable (and tasty) recipes to try this Earth Day Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Earth Day is coming up and Milk Means More joined us today to give tips and tricks on how to keep your kitchen sustainable! They gave ideas on how to reduce food waste at your house while also making sure your family is eating healthy!

We also gave a shout out to one of our Instagram followers, BeeJoyful who makes sustainable alternatives to zip lock bags and siren wrap! You can find more about her and what she does on the BeeJoyful Shop website!