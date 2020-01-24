Student athletes learn about proper nutrition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Milk Means More and the Grand Rapids Drive recently visited Rockford High School to talk with student athletes about the importance of proper nutrition. The students learned different ways they could properly fuel their bodies for practices and games. A sports nutritionist for the Grand Rapids Drive discussed proper meals, snacks, and drinks the athletes could consume before and after practices and games to give their bodies the proper nutrition they need to perform their best. In fact, chocolate milk is a great option to drink after workouts because it replenishes your body!
You can find awesome recipes for athletes filled with nutritious ingredients at milkmeansmore.org.