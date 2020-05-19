Olympic medalist provides advice to student athletes about staying positive during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Student athletes are facing the disappointment of their spring sports season, summer camps, practices, and trainings being canceled due to COVID-19. This is a tough reality to face so we sat down with 8 time Olympic medalist and Michigan native Allison Schmitt who is going through something similar on a different level to hear her best advice for athletes.

Allison, an Olympic swimmer, was gearing up to head to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but her plans changed when the Olympics were postponed a year due to COVID-19. Although this is a hard reality to grasp, Allison isn’t letting it bring her down. In fact, she’s looking at the positive side. She’s using this new down time to spend quality time with her family, focus on her mental health, and keep up with her nutrition and she’s encouraging other athletes to do the same.

Allison will be doing an Instagram Live from the @conquerwithmilk account tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20th at 2pm EST to give tips to student athletes about taking care of yourself and the importance of your mental health, thanks to Milk Means More!