Olympic gold medalist teaches kids life skills through the game of soccer with virtual program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Lindsay Tarpley, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist for USA Women’s Soccer, has turned her skill into something more by helping kids become successful in life through sports and nutrition with her program Community Kicks. Tarpley has teamed up with Milk Means More to this program. In years past, children in the community would attend Community Kicks, a totally free soccer clinic where they would learn basic soccer skills and tips about proper nutrition while also learning how to be successful in life. Now due to COVID-19, Community Kicks has become a virtual program, still free for kids.

For more information on how your kids can check out this awesome program, head to communitykicks.org.