Nutritious yet delicious Halloween treats from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Halloween is a great time to get the kids involved with helping make delicious treats! Since Halloween is all about the sweet treats and candy, Milk Means More joined me to talk about healthy and nutritious, yet still delicious snacks to make with the kids this Halloween!

Cheese Critters

Ingredients:

Cheese sticks

Pretzel sticks

Raisins or mini chocolate chips, optional

Instructions: Stick pretzel sticks into cheese sticks as legs and antennae. Use raisins or chocolate chips for eyes

Monster Smoothies

Ingredients:

8 ounces of milk (2%, skim, your choice!)

1 container low-fat Greek yogurt

½ cup apple cider

6 spinach leaves

1 frozen banana

1 pear

1 avocado

Instructions: In a blender, combine milk, yogurt, apple cider, spinach, banana, pear, and avocado. Blend until smooth

Tiger Tail Parfaits

Ingredients:

3 containers orange cream yogurt

16 oz low-fat pudding

Orange food coloring, optional

1 up crushed chocolate wheat squares, chocolate rice cereal, or chocolate graham crackers

Instructions: Layer yogurt and pudding in a bowl ending with yogurt layer. Add orange food coloring if desired. Sprinkled crushed cereal on top.

Mini Clown Pizzas

Ingredients:

6 whole grain English muffins

1 cup pizza sauce/spaghetti sauce

2 cups low-fat shredded Mozzarella

Sliced olives, green onions, carrots, peppers (whatever toppings you desire)

Ingredients: Slice English muffins in half, top with pizza sauce and sprinkle cheese. Decorate with toppings however you want. Heat in microwave or oven until cheese melts.

I hope you and your family have a great Halloween, Where You Live!