Nutritious and delicious snack ideas from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since snacking is so popular, Milk Means More has provided nutritious yet delicious snack recipes for your family! Children get 25% of their daily calories from snacks, so it’s important to make it count! Ensuring your kids have a nice balance of nutrition and calories is essential so provide them with snacks that include protein and healthy carbohydrates for lasting power and energy. Here are some great recipes that Milk Means More made!

Good Morning Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

½ cup cut-up fruit (any kind)

6 oz low-fat or fat-free vanilla yogurt

¼ cup granola (or other cereal)

Instructions: Layer in a small bowl or cup in this order: fruit, yogurt, fruit, yogurt. Top with granola or cereal.

Pizza Kabobs

Ingredients:

½ package cheese tortellini

2 oz pepperoni (20 pieces)

1 cup small pearl fresh Mozzarella (20 pearls)

1 1/3 cup low-sodium tomato sauce

1 cup green bell pepper, diced into large cubes

1 cup marinara sauce

20 small wooden/plastic skewers

Instructions: Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well and rinse with cold water. Fold pepperoni slices in half. Thread pepperoni slices, tortellini, mozzarella, peppers, and tomatoes on each skewer. Place kabobs in a single layer in a shallow plastic storage container. Store in your refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve with side of marinara or dipping sauce of your choice.

Overnight Oatmeal Bars

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups old fashioned oats

1 cup almonds

1/3 cup dried raisins

¾ cup fat-free vanilla yogurt

1 medium apple (diced)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions: Combine all the ingredients in a food processor. Cover and process until a ball forms, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides of bowl with spatula. Line 9-inch loaf pan with foil. Empty food processor bowl into loaf pan, pressing down mixture with spatula. Freeze for at least one hour to firm up. Remove from freezer and refrigerate until ready to serve. Slice into bars and serve.

For more healthy snack recipes, check out milkmeansmore.org.