Nominate someone deserving in your community to receive a new fridge stocked full of food from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (Milk Means More) have partnered with the Detroit Lions and Kroger to grant deserving families the ability to put food on the table with the Home Fridge Advantage giveaway. They asked community members to nominate people in their lives who have done so much for others but are in need themselves. Michigan dairy farmers will provide deserving people an “advantage” by surprising them with a new refrigerator stocked with food!

We had the chance to announce to one lady from West Michigan that she was the deserving winner of a new refrigerator and food! Congratulations to Noelle!

If you know of someone deserving of a new refrigerator stocked full of food, just fill out the nomination form HERE and tell them why you think this person is deserving. One winner will be chosen for each of the scheduled home Detroit Lions Football Games. Each winner also gets to select a local food pantry or school to also receive a new refrigerator.