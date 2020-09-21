Nominate a deserving family to win a new refrigerator stocked full of food from Milk Means More and the Detroit Lions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Milk Means More and United Dairy Industry of Michigan have partnered with the Detroit Lions and Kroger to help families put food on the table during these uncertain times. They want to give 8 deserving people an advantage by surprising them with a new refrigerator stocked with food through the Home Fridge Advantage giveaway!

They are asking community members to nominate someone they know who is deserving of the refrigerator and food. Maybe it’s someone recovering from an illness, who lost their job, always puts others before themselves, etc. Whoever it is, nominate them here!

One winner will be chosen for each Detroit Lion’s home game. Each chosen winner will also get to select a local food pantry or school to also receive a refrigerator stocked full of food to help provide fresh and nutritious food to people in need.