NFL player Willie Snead encourages kids on healthy lifestyle choices

Willie Snead IV is originally from right here in West Michigan, born and raised in Muskegon. He now plays in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens as well as a spokesperson for Milk Means More to encourage kids to make healthy choices. Willie visited his hometown on behalf of Milk Means More to spread the message to kids about the importance of healthy lifestyles and making good choices.

Snead headed to Nelson Elementary which is a part of Muskegon Public Schools to talk with kids about making the right decisions and how anyone can follow their dreams. Some of these children look up to Willie as a positive influence and a role model in their life. He encourages them to work hard in school, sports, and life in order to excel in what’s important to the children. Thank you to Willie Snead and Milk Means More for teaming up to encourage kids to be the best version of themselves!