Milk Means More shares quick and easy meal ideas parents will love to make

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- During the hustle and bustle of getting your kids to and from school, sports, and extra-curricular activities it can be hard to find time to prepare healthy and delicious meals for your family. Milk Means More joined Maranda to help give families some quick and easy meal ideas to fit with your busy schedules!

Tomato Tortellini Soup

1 can tomato soup

1 can Italian seasoned diced tomatoes

3 cups cheese tortellini

1 ½ cups milk

3 cups fresh spinach

Season as desired

Garnish with shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions: Combine soup, tomatoes, and milk then add whatever season you desire (pepper, garlic, Italian blended herbs). Cover and cook over medium low heat for 15 minutes. Add fresh spinach, cover and cook until spinach wilts (about 5 minutes). Serve garnished with shredded parmesan cheese if desired.

Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac

1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 cup chopped onion

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can tomato sauce

1 can diced tomatoes with green chili peppers

1 2/3 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces elbow macaroni, (about 1 3/4 cup)

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Mexican blend cheese

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Instructions: Place oil in either pan or pressure cooker, add turkey and onions. Cook, uncovered for 5 minutes or until turkey is no longer pink. Stir in beans, tomato sauce, tomatoes, broth, chili powder, garlic salt, and pepper. Stir in macaroni. Bring to a boil. Gently boil, uncovered, for 10-12 minutes or until macaroni is tender, stirring frequently. In a small bowl, whisk together milk and flour. Stir into macaroni mixture. Cook and stir over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes or until boiling. Remove from heat, stir in cheese (1/4 at a time) until melted. Ladle into serving bowls and spoon dollops of yogurt on top.

Sustainable Frittata

This is called a sustainable frittata because you can use any leftover cheese, vegetables, or milk you have on hand!

12 Eggs, beaten

1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups cheese, shredded, any variety (including ricotta)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

3 cups assorted vegetables and/or pre-cooked meats (peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, ham, etc.)

Fresh herbs for garnish, optional

Instructions: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Preheat a cast iron pan over medium heat. Mix together eggs, milk, and salt in large bowl then add in shredded cheese to the mix. Cook veggies and meat to pan to reheat, once softened, add egg mixture to the pan and scramble all ingredients together. Let sit over medium heat for 1 minute before transferring to the oven. Bake in oven for 10-15 minutes. Frittata is done when eggs have set. Remove from oven and enjoy!

For more delicious and easy recipes, head to Milk Means More’s website!