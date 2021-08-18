Milk Means More needs your help to stock local food banks with Michigan dairy milk!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Michigan’s Dairy Farmers are excited to partner with SpartanNash to host a milk drive. From now through August 29, visit your local Family Fare or D&W Fresh market and donate a gallon of milk at checkout to stock your local food banks.

Milk Means More is also partnering with the West Michigan Whitecaps this Friday, August 20 for a Milk Drive Game Day Takeover. Fans can enjoy all sorts of gameday activates and some extra dairy fun. If your looking for more ways to donate text MILK to 23065.

