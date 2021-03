GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Milk Means More want to recognize all the amazing food heroes in Michigan!

They’re proud to support all of our school food service employees who have been working tirelessly to feed our children during such a challenging time. To honor them, Michigan’s dairy farmers are awarding four heroes a $500 gift card for their personal enjoyment plus equipment for their school cafeteria valued at $2,500!

To nominate a school food hero, click here!