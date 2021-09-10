Milk Means More: Home Fridge Advantage Contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At every school, there are families who struggle to make ends meet and one ‘incident’, like a flat tire or a broken appliance, can make the difference in that family’s ability to put food on the table or buy school supplies.

Our partner, Milk Means More, has partnered again with the Detroit Lions and Kroger to provide brand new refrigerator-freezers to 8 deserving families. They are accepting nominations for the prize now through December 13th. One family will be chosen each week the Lions have a home game…or when they have the advantage!

To nominate a family you know, go to https://www.milkmeansmore.org/home-fridge/ to find the official rules and nomination form.

In addition to the refrigerator, the family will receive $500 worth of groceries to stock it and $500 cash.

Take sometime to nominate deserving families who just need a bit of an advantage! What’s more, the winner will get to complete a “forward pass” and select a school or food pantry to receive a $2000 grant for needed equipment to be sure kids and families receive fresh, cold milk.